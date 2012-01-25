SAN DIEGO Jan 25 If short game magician
Phil Mickelson felt it would not look too arrogant, he would
remove the flagstick from the hole every time he had a wedge
shot into the green.
The left-hander has long been regarded as one of the game's
best players from inside 120 yards and he came agonisingly close
to forcing a playoff for last year's Farmers Insurance Open with
a hole-out from 72 yards at the par-five last.
As it happened, Mickelson's wedge shot ended up four feet
from the pin to set up a closing birdie and he had to settle for
second place, one stroke behind fellow American Bubba Watson.
"The fact that it landed close to the hole, it was supposed
to," Mickelson told reporters on Wednesday as he reflected on
his near miss for eagle on the South Course at Torrey Pines.
"That's what I practise. It's not an accident that my wedge
game is what it is, because I sit there and work on it. I just
don't do it out here (on the PGA Tour) for everybody to see.
"I practise flying my wedges to a specific yardage three
days a week. I hit over 1,500 golf balls and try to fly it
within a yard or hit a target. For the most part, I'm able to
fly it within a yard 90 percent of the time."
Despite being repeatedly advised by his short game coach
Dave Pelz to remove the flagstick for every wedge shot he hits,
Mickelson has, for the most part, resisted.
"About a dozen times a year, I hit the pin with a wedge and
I end up getting a worse result because of it," Mickelson said.
"Pelz wants me to have the pin removed on every wedge shot,
which I won't do because it just looks bad.
"But the fact is that I hit the pin a dozen times a year,
and probably 11 out of those 12, the ball ends up in a worse
spot because of it."
HAPPY HUNTING GROUND
Though Mickelson narrowly failed in his victory bid at
Torrey Pines last year, he is delighted to be back at a venue
where he has triumphed three times before.
"I loved playing here in San Diego because of what it's
meant to me over the years," the 41-year-old American said while
preparing for Thursday's opening round at the Farmers Insurance
Open.
"It reminds me of when I was a kid watching here with my dad
and just the memories that it brings back. Even though I didn't
win last year, it was still fun having that chance."
Mickelson, who lives in nearby Rancho Santa Fe, will be
making his second start on the 2012 PGA Tour, having tied for
49th at last week's Humana Challenge where he improved after
opening with a two-over-par 74.
"After having one week under my belt and kind of hopefully
ironing out some of the kinks, I think I'm ready to get myself
back in it on the weekend," the four-times major champion said.
"That is certainly the goal. After a good off-season, my
game's getting back to where I want it to be, and I'm excited to
get back into those opportunities (of contending) on Sunday."
Mickelson will tee off with compatriots Nick Watney and
Hunter Mahan in Thursday's opening round on the South Course,
one of two layouts co-hosting this week's event.
