By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| PACIFIC PALISADES, California
PACIFIC PALISADES, California, Feb 15 (Reuters) -
Former world number two Phil Mickelson has already achieved
far more on the golf course than most of his peers but the
41-year-old American says his work is far from done.
The left-hander, a winner of four major titles who will be
inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in May, clinched his
40th PGA Tour victory on Sunday but remains hungry for more.
"I want to try to win more tournaments and more major
championships. I love competing. It's been frustrating when I
haven't been in contention," Mickelson told reporters at a
rain-sodden Riviera Country Club on Wednesday.
"It's a lot more frustrating for me to finish 25th than it
is to finish second at the British Open where I came so close
and let it slip away."
Mickelson tied for second in last year's British Open at
Royal St George's, having charged into a share of the lead with
a stunning start to the final round before slipping back.
"I would much rather have that where I'm in the thick of it,
have that excitement level," said the Californian, who has yet
to win a British Open. "That to me is what I really enjoy.
"And so the motivation is I want to get those opportunities.
I want to have more of those opportunities and see if I can
finish them off."
Short game magician Mickelson, who fired a flawless
eight-under-par 64 to win the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am by
two shots on Sunday, did not expect any letdown in his play at
this week's Northern Trust Open.
'FUN WEEK'
"I had such a fun week (at Pebble Beach) that I want to try
and have that again," said Mickelson, who was six strokes behind
going into the final round at Pebble Beach and outscored his
playing partner Tiger Woods by a remarkable 11 shots.
"I don't feel like there's a letdown, there's an excitement
and a new energy to get back in that position. I know I was six
back, but I felt like I was right in it starting the last day.
"I'm playing well and if I play my game and focus hard, I
should be able to get in contention and have that excitement
again," added the American, who triumphed here in 2008 and 2009.
Mickelson will launch his bid for a fifth major title at the
April 5-8 Masters where he will be seeking a fourth green
jacket.
Fresh from his stunning Pebble Beach success, he does not
plan to make any significant changes to his game with swing
coach Butch Harmon ahead of the year's opening major.
"It's where I want it to be, and we're just making sure that
it stays there, that there's no major changes (in) what we will
be doing," the world number 11 said.
"It's more just going back to the fundamentals for (Harmon)
and I, getting a good foundation and then getting ready to
compete. I have a pretty good understanding of how to play
Augusta National, so it's not like I'm looking for any answers.
"I know how I want to attack it given each pin placement ...
the shots I want to hit, and now it's just a matter of refining
and getting ready so that it's there when I need it."
Mickelson won the Masters in 2004, 2006 and 2010.
