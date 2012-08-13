By Mark Lamport-Stokes
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 12 Phil
Mickelson clung on to the eighth and final automatic qualifying
spot for the U.S. Ryder Cup team on Sunday, despite putting
poorly in the last two rounds of the PGA Championship.
The 42-year-old American, who has played on the previous
eight teams, earned his place for a ninth time after closing
with a two-over-par 74 at Kiawah Island to tie for 36th place in
the season's final major.
His closest challengers in the standings, Steve Stricker and
Bo Van Pelt, failed to make good enough runs on the back nine to
dislodge him, though Mickelson was unaware of his position when
he had finished his round earlier.
"I haven't looked," four-times major winner Mickelson told
reporters after posting a three-over total of 291.
"There's a couple of guys that could pass me, but I haven't
been looking. I've just been more worried about trying to get my
own game going, so we'll see."
One man who did have his game going was Northern Irishman
Rory McIlroy, who romped to a record eight-stroke victory with a
final round 66 that took him to a second major title with a
13-under 275 total.
The automatic qualifiers were Tiger Woods, Masters champion
Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley, U.S. Open winner
Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar and Mickelson - the same
eight at the start of the week.
The next five in the standings were Hunter Mahan, Stricker,
Jim Furyk, Rickie Fowler, Brandt Snedeker and Van Pelt, and
captain Davis Love III will complete the 12-man team by adding
four wildcard selections on Sept. 4.
BALL-STRIKING
Van Pelt had the best chance to overhaul Mickelson after
starting Sunday's final round just four shots off the lead but
he failed to take advantage, also signing off with a 74 to tie
for 18th.
While Mickelson was unhappy with his scoring and putting
over the weekend at Kiawah, he was encouraged by the improvement
in his ball-striking.
"The first two days I didn't strike it that well but I
fought hard to stay in there," he said. "The last two days my
game started to come around. Even though the score wasn't there,
I hit a lot of nice shots.
"I wish it had come a week earlier and I was firing on all
cylinders coming into this week. But I was happy to see my
ball-striking started to come around. I had some opportunities
to make a run.
"Unfortunately I putted very poorly the last two days. But
I'm looking forward to the upcoming stretch here with the
FedExCup (playoffs) and the Ryder Cup hopefully."
The U.S. will take on Ryder Cup holders Europe in the 39th
edition of the biennial competition from Sept. 28-30 at Medinah
Country Club outside Chicago.
