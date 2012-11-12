Golf-Two-time defending champ Nordqvist takes first-round LPGA lead
June 2 Swede Anna Nordqvist made a flying start in her quest for a three-peat as she surged into the first-round lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Friday.
Nov 12 Leading money winners on the 2012 PGA Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) $8,047,952 2. Tiger Woods $6,133,158 3. Brandt Snedeker $4,989,739 4. Jason Dufner $4,869,304 5. Bubba Watson $4,644,997 6. Zach Johnson $4,504,244 7. Justin Rose (England) $4,290,930 8. Phil Mickelson $4,203,821 9. Hunter Mahan $4,019,193 10. Keegan Bradley $3,910,658 11. Matt Kuchar $3,903,065 12. Jim Furyk $3,623,805 13. Carl Pettersson (Sweden) $3,538,656 14. Luke Donald (England) $3,512,024 15. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) $3,460,995 16. Ernie Els (South Africa) $3,453,118 17. Webb Simpson $3,436,758 18. Steve Stricker $3,420,021 19. Dustin Johnson $3,393,820 20. Robert Garrigus $3,206,530 (Edited by Caroline Helly)
June 2 Swede Anna Nordqvist made a flying start in her quest for a three-peat as she surged into the first-round lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Friday.
June 2 Jason Dufner eagled the par-four 18th in firing another seven-under 65 at Muirfield Village on Friday to extend his lead early in the second round of the Memorial with a tournament record 36-hole total of 14-under-par 130.