Mar 18 Leading money winners on the 2013 PGA
Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Brandt Snedeker $2,859,920
2. Tiger Woods $2,671,600
3. Matt Kuchar $2,154,500
4. Steve Stricker $1,820,000
5. Phil Mickelson $1,650,260
6. Hunter Mahan $1,491,965
7. John Merrick $1,343,514
8. Dustin Johnson $1,330,507
9. Russell Henley $1,313,280
10. Michael Thompson $1,254,669
11. Kevin Streelman $1,248,343
12. Charles Howell III $1,238,219
13. Brian Gay $1,171,721
14. Jason Day $1,097,412
15. Chris Kirk $1,004,053
16. Keegan Bradley $976,993
17. Webb Simpson $938,792
18. Josh Teater $893,459
19. Bill Haas $876,800
20. Scott Piercy $868,592
