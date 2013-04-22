Apr 22 Leading money winners on the 2013 PGA
Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Tiger Woods $4,139,600
2. Brandt Snedeker $3,150,564
3. Matt Kuchar $2,469,773
4. Adam Scott (Australia) $2,100,469
5. Steve Stricker $1,935,340
6. Graeme McDowell $1,910,654
7. Phil Mickelson $1,764,680
8. Dustin Johnson $1,748,907
9. Jason Day $1,695,583
10. Kevin Streelman $1,646,743
11. Webb Simpson $1,565,192
12. Hunter Mahan $1,563,129
13. Russell Henley $1,525,734
14. Keegan Bradley $1,430,347
15. Charles Howell III $1,393,806
16. Billy Horschel $1,379,891
17. John Merrick $1,375,757
18. Bill Haas $1,318,533
19. Michael Thompson $1,310,709
20. Brian Gay $1,229,969
