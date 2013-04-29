Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
April 29 Leading money winners on the 2013 PGA Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Tiger Woods $4,139,600 2. Brandt Snedeker $3,150,564 3. Billy Horschel $2,567,891 4. Matt Kuchar $2,469,773 5. Adam Scott (Australia) $2,100,469 6. Steve Stricker $1,935,340 7. Graeme McDowell $1,910,654 8. D.A. Points $1,898,938 9. Phil Mickelson $1,764,680 10. Dustin Johnson $1,748,907 11. Jason Day $1,695,583 12. Kevin Streelman $1,646,743 13. Webb Simpson $1,565,192 14. Hunter Mahan $1,563,129 15. Russell Henley $1,525,734 16. Keegan Bradley $1,430,347 17. Charles Howell III $1,393,806 18. John Merrick $1,375,757 19. Bill Haas $1,318,533 20. Justin Rose (England) $1,313,890 (Edited by Toby Davis)
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.