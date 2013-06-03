June 3 Leading money winners on the 2013 PGA
Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Tiger Woods $5,862,496
2. Matt Kuchar $4,333,082
3. Brandt Snedeker $3,388,064
4. Billy Horschel $2,588,447
5. Kevin Streelman $2,572,989
6. Adam Scott (Australia) $2,327,550
7. Boo Weekley $2,269,568
8. Phil Mickelson $2,220,280
9. Keegan Bradley $2,169,199
10. D.A. Points $2,151,022
11. Steve Stricker $1,977,140
12. Graeme McDowell (N. Ireland) $1,910,654
13. Jason Day $1,869,919
14. Hunter Mahan $1,823,299
15. Russell Henley $1,762,088
16. Webb Simpson $1,759,015
17. Dustin Johnson $1,748,907
18. Charles Howell III $1,717,340
19. Sang-Moon Bae (South Korea) $1,604,762
20. Bill Haas $1,591,333
