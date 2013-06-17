Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
June 17 Leading money winners on the 2013 PGA Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Tiger Woods $5,909,742 2. Matt Kuchar $4,393,265 3. Brandt Snedeker $3,503,655 4. Phil Mickelson $3,417,984 5. Billy Horschel $2,998,128 6. Justin Rose (England) $2,921,290 7. Kevin Streelman $2,572,989 8. Jason Day (Australia) $2,566,023 9. Adam Scott (Australia) $2,356,511 10. Boo Weekley $2,307,509 11. Steve Stricker $2,187,146 12. Keegan Bradley $2,169,199 13. D.A. Points $2,151,022 14. Hunter Mahan $2,114,705 15. Graeme McDowell (N. Ireland) $1,910,654 16. Dustin Johnson $1,889,743 17. Webb Simpson $1,806,261 18. Russell Henley $1,800,028 19. Harris English $1,793,325 20. Charles Howell III $1,739,000 (Edited by Caroline Helly)
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.