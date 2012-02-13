UPDATE 1-Golf-Berger retains St. Jude title after Mickelson triple
* Mickelson triple-bogeys 12th, finishes three back (Adds quotes, details)
Feb 13 Leading money winners on the 2012 PGA Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Kyle Stanley $1,793,575 2. Johnson Wagner $1,586,858 3. Brandt Snedeker $1,251,513 4. Phil Mickelson $1,209,131 5. Mark Wilson $1,168,343 6. Steve Stricker $1,142,000 7. Ben Crane $980,600 8. Martin Laird (Britain) $770,539 9. John Rollins $727,668 10. Charlie Wi (South Korea) $703,688 11. Harrison Frazar $651,310 12. Spencer Levin $646,511 13. Kevin Na $627,708 14. Webb Simpson $561,800 15. Sean O'Hair $520,554 16. D.A. Points $501,043 17. Ricky Barnes $491,531 18. Robert Garrigus $490,069 19. Aaron Baddeley (Australia) $441,466 20. John Mallinger $432,341 (Editing by Toby Davis)
* Mickelson triple-bogeys 12th, finishes three back (Adds quotes, details)
June 11 Daniel Berger became the fourth player to retain his Memphis title when he won the St. Jude Classic in Tennessee on Sunday.