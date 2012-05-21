May 21 Leading money winners on the 2012 PGA
Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Bubba Watson $3,204,778
2. Hunter Mahan $3,109,088
3. Jason Dufner $3,108,972
4. Matt Kuchar $3,035,049
5. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) $2,996,000
6. Phil Mickelson $2,838,778
7. Rickie Fowler $2,461,254
8. Carl Pettersson (Sweden) $2,411,753
9. Justin Rose (England) $2,357,702
10. Luke Donald (England) $2,156,906
11. Ben Curtis $2,154,480
12. Johnson Wagner $2,068,483
13. Kyle Stanley $2,008,919
14. Mark Wilson $1,927,685
15. Zach Johnson $1,881,525
16. Bill Haas $1,873,206
17. Tiger Woods $1,848,050
18. Martin Laird (Scotland) $1,836,554
19. John Huh $1,830,580
20. Brandt Snedeker $1,757,814
