July 29 Leading money winners on the 2013 PGA
Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated):
1. Tiger Woods $6,159,119
2. Phil Mickelson $4,860,810
3. Matt Kuchar $4,857,908
4. Brandt Snedeker $4,829,911
5. Billy Horschel $3,060,043
6. Justin Rose (England) $3,032,310
7. Bill Haas $2,902,296
8. Adam Scott (Australia) $2,799,847
9. Jason Day (Australia) $2,668,138
10. Kevin Streelman $2,605,882
11. Boo Weekley $2,360,936
12. Keegan Bradley $2,350,946
13. Hunter Mahan $2,339,697
14. Steve Stricker $2,306,746
15. Dustin Johnson $2,298,594
16. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) $2,203,503
17. D.A. Points $2,165,537
18. Webb Simpson $2,077,267
19. Jordan Spieth $2,058,820
20. Harris English $2,009,390
