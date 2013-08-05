UPDATE 1-Golf-Masters under way, Johnson hopeful of recovering from injury
* Tributes to Arnold Palmer at sombre opening ceremony (Adds later details)
Aug 5 Leading money winners on the 2013 PGA Tour on Monday (U.S. unless stated): 1. Tiger Woods $7,659,119 2. Phil Mickelson $4,941,977 3. Matt Kuchar $4,931,408 4. Brandt Snedeker $4,897,911 5. Justin Rose (England) $3,125,310 6. Billy Horschel $3,117,543 7. Bill Haas $3,107,296 8. Keegan Bradley $3,043,446 9. Adam Scott (Australia) $2,902,513 10. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) $2,896,003 11. Jason Day (Australia) $2,717,013 12. Kevin Streelman $2,651,632 13. Boo Weekley $2,428,936 14. Steve Stricker $2,420,746 15. Dustin Johnson $2,366,594 16. Hunter Mahan $2,339,697 17. D.A. Points $2,211,287 18. Webb Simpson $2,179,934 19. Harris English $2,112,057 20. Jordan Spieth $2,058,820 (Edited by Caroline Helly)
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 World number one Dustin Johnson made progress toward competing in the U.S. Masters on Thursday after injuring his back during a freak fall on a staircase, according to a Golf Digest report.
April 6 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the Masters at the par-72 course on Thursday in Augusta, Georgia holes played rounds -3 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 5 -2 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 3 Russell Henley (U.S.) 14 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 9 -1 Russell Knox (Britain) 3 Fred C