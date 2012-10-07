Oct 6 Home comforts and a busy social schedule this week have so far helped American Ryan Moore into a three-way tie for the lead at the Las Vegas Open while keeping his golfing thoughts to a bare minimum away from the course.

The Las Vegas resident, who studied at the nearby University of Nevada-Las Vegas, fired a flawless six-under-par 65 in Saturday's third round to end the day joint top with Swede Jonas Blixt and Zimbabwean Brendon de Jonge at 19-under 194.

"This week has actually been a pretty busy week for me," Moore told reporters after piling up six birdies in a blemish-free display at the TPC Summerlin where he regularly plays.

"I have a bunch of my wife's family in town and then a bunch of my family is in town, so really every night we've been going out doing stuff - going out to dinner, seeing movies, doing stuff every day.

"It's actually been kind of nice; it's kind of kept my mind off it (the tournament) for the most part."

Saturday night was going to be no different for Moore, who will be bidding for the second PGA Tour victory of his career in Sunday's final round.

"I will be doing a whole lot of nothing tonight and not really thinking about it or worrying about it," the 29-year-old smiled. "It's my wife's uncle's birthday party, so we're throwing a big barbecue for him over at my wife's mom's house.

"I'm just going to hang out, hang out with the family and come back out tomorrow and just try and play some good golf."

Moore, who won the 2009 Wyndham Championship, was delighted with what he described as "a good, solid day" on Saturday.

"I didn't do anything amazing, I just did what I've been doing this whole week," said the American, who two weeks ago tied for third in the final event of the PGA Tour's regular season, the lucrative Tour Championship in Atlanta.

"I just put it in play, gave myself a bunch of wedges and nine-irons into greens, and was able to convert a bunch of my reasonable birdie chances.

"I'm just going to keep my head down tomorrow, keep playing golf exactly how I've been playing all week and see what happens in the end." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Julian Linden)