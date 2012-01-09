Noh Seung-yul of South Korea tees off on the fifth green during the final round of the Shanghai Masters golf tournament at Lake Malaren in Shanghai October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

South Korean hotshot Noh Seung-yul has set his sights on winning a tournament in his first season on the U.S. PGA Tour and capturing Rookie of the Year honours.

The 20-year-old, one of golf's brightest young prospects, makes his bow in Hawaii this week and hopes to make an instant impact on tour.

"I'm starting my dream," Noh, coached by swing guru Butch Harmon, told the Asian Tour. "I will build on a new chapter in my career.

"I'll try for a win, also the Rookie of the Year award. I would also like to qualify for FedEx Cup play-offs which will be my objective this year."

Noh burst onto the Asian Tour as a 16-year-old, capturing a first title in China during his first season and voted Rookie of the year.

A one-stroke victory at the Malaysia Open in 2010 helped Noh become the youngest winner of the Asian Tour's Order of Merit.

"I can't wait for my first tournament," said Noh, who comfortably earned his Tour card at qualifying school at the end of last year.

"I feel pumped. I've got used to my new swing and feel comfortable with my shots," added Noh, who joins fellow Koreans KJ Choi and major winner Yang Yong-eun.

"Now my shots are more consistent, my confidence levels have been boosted." (Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Peter Rutherford. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)