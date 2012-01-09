Jan 9 South Korean hotshot Noh Seung-yul
has set his sights on winning a tournament in his first season
on the U.S. PGA Tour and capturing Rookie of the Year honours.
The 20-year-old, one of golf's brightest young prospects,
makes his bow in Hawaii this week and hopes to make an instant
impact on tour.
"I'm starting my dream," Noh, coached by swing guru Butch
Harmon, told the Asian Tour. "I will build on a new chapter in
my career.
"I'll try for a win, also the Rookie of the Year award. I
would also like to qualify for FedEx Cup play-offs which will be
my objective this year."
Noh burst onto the Asian Tour as a 16-year-old, capturing a
first title in China during his first season and voted Rookie of
the year.
A one-stroke victory at the Malaysia Open in 2010 helped Noh
become the youngest winner of the Asian Tour's Order of Merit.
"I can't wait for my first tournament," said Noh, who
comfortably earned his Tour card at qualifying school at the end
of last year.
"I feel pumped. I've got used to my new swing and feel
comfortable with my shots," added Noh, who joins fellow Koreans
KJ Choi and major winner Yang Yong-eun.
"Now my shots are more consistent, my confidence levels have
been boosted."
