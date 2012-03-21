By Simon Evans
ORLANDO, Florida, March 21 Arnold Palmer has
expressed his disappointment at the world's top players,
particularly Rory McIlroy, who opted not to compete in his
annual tournament, starting at Bay Hill on Thursday.
While Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will headline the $6
million invitational, the top six ranked players in the world,
including world number one Luke Donald and number two McIlroy,
are all absent from the penultimate PGA Tour event before next
month's Masters.
"I'm disappointed that they are not here, no question about
it," Palmer told reporters on Wednesday.
"I'm certainly not happy that those fellas chose not to come
this year. We are doing everything we can to entice them to come
and play."
Palmer, a seven time major winner, said he was especially
disappointed that McIlroy, the reigning U.S. Open champion and a
crowd favourite in America, did not enter, taking a gentle jibe
at the way he told him.
"I had a letter from Rory seeking my consultation and (he)
told me he wasn't coming. And of course that made me feel
great," Palmer said with a wry smile.
"And if you believe that, I'll talk to you outside
afterwards."
Also missing from the tournament are Donald's fellow
Englishman Lee Westood, ranked three in the world, as well as
Germany's Martin Kaymer (four), American Steve Stricker (five)
and South Africa's Charl Schwartzel, last year's Masters
champion.
Palmer, who played a leading role in popularising golf
around the world during his playing days, said he was also
dismayed that more British players had not entered his
tournament.
"When I think back over the years, when back in the early
years of the (PGA) tour and I went to the British Open to kind
of enhance or to create additional interest in international
golf; and to think that those people are now the top
international players in the world, we like to have them here,"
he said.
Despite his disappointment at McIlroy's absence, Palmer, 82,
said he had been greatly impressed by the young Northern
Irishman, who won his first major last year and briefly held the
top ranking before Donald regained it by winning last weekend.
"I think he has handled himself very well. I don't know him
really well (but) I know him and have talked to him a little
bit," Palmer said.
"I think he has done a wonderful job with 22 years old and
starting a career like he has just gotten launched on to."
Palmer said McIlroy, who took the week off to watch his
girlfriend, Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, compete at
the Sony Ericsson Open in Miami, had indicated he would play at
his tournament in the future.
"I had a letter from him as I mentioned earlier, and talking
about coming up and having a talk with me," said Palmer.
"I'm not sure that I know exactly what he wants me to tell
him or what he wants to hear from me, but I look forward to
seeing him and talking to him.
"He also mentioned in the letter that he will be here to
play in the years to come."
