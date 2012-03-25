By Simon Evans
ORLANDO, Florida, March 25 Arnold Palmer missed
Tiger Woods' comeback victory at his Invitational on Sunday
after being taken to hospital due to a blood pressure problem,
organisers said.
The 82-year-old Palmer had been on the Bay Hill course and
made a television appearance earlier in the day but left before
the end of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
He had been monitoring his blood pressure after recently
changing his medication, said Alistair Johnston, a member of
Palmer's management team.
Palmer's doctor recommended he go to a nearby hospital for
closer monitoring and Johnston said he had been instructed to
stay overnight.
The seven-times major winner normally presents the trophy to
the winning golfer on the 18th green.
"About 15 minutes prior to the end of play, he had gone out
for what was a routine test...and the blood pressure was at a
level where the doctor involved suggested that he go immediately
to get more intensive evaluation at the hospital," Johnston told
reporters.
"I just tallked to his daughter, Amy, who is with him and I
think the blood pressure situation is starting to ameliorate and
is improving. Nobody is overly concerned about the prognosis
although he is going to remain in the hospital overnight for
observation."
(Editing by Julian Linden)