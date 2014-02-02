Spurs beat rivals Arsenal to keep up title challenge
London - Tottenham Hotspur beat local rivals Arsenal with second-half goals from prolific pair Dele Alli and Harry Kane on Sunday to maintain their Premier league title challenge.
Bubba Watson birdied three of the first eight holes, and conjured another from desert scrub at the 17th, to seize a two-shot lead in Saturday's third round of the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The former Masters champion, co-leader with Australian journeyman Matt Jones after the delayed second round was completed earlier in the day, fired a three-under-par 68 on a day of blazing sunshine at the TPC Scottsdale.
American left-hander Watson, seeking his first PGA Tour title since his breakthrough major win at the 2012 Masters, mixed four birdies with a lone bogey at the 10th for a 15-under total of 198.
Burly Kevin Stadler reeled off five birdies in the last six holes for a 67 to sit two strokes off the pace, one ahead of fellow Americans Harris English (69) and Ryan Moore (64) and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama (68).
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)
Chelsea took a major step towards the Premier League title with an impressive 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.