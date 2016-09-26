Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy produced a storming finish to join a three-way playoff with Americans Ryan Moore and Kevin Chappell at the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Sunday.

McIlroy eagled the hardest hole on the course, the par-four 16th, before picking up a tap-in birdie at the par-five 18th at East Lake.

He joined Moore, who lipped out an eight-foot birdie putt at the last, and Chappell at 12-under 268.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)