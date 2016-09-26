Five games that swung the title Real Madrid's way
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy produced a storming finish to join a three-way playoff with Americans Ryan Moore and Kevin Chappell at the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Sunday.
McIlroy eagled the hardest hole on the course, the par-four 16th, before picking up a tap-in birdie at the par-five 18th at East Lake.
He joined Moore, who lipped out an eight-foot birdie putt at the last, and Chappell at 12-under 268.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.