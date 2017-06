PACIFIC PALISADES, California Feb 17 Americans John Merrick and Charlie Beljan took the Northern Trust Open into a sudden-death playoff at Riviera Country Club on Sunday.

The duo finished the 72 regulation holes on 11-under-par 273, Merrick closing with a two-under 69 and Beljan sinking an 18-foot birdie putt at the last for a joint best-of-the-day 67. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)