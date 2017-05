Jan 17 American Brandt Snedeker and Fabian Gomez of Argentina took the Sony Open into a sudden-death playoff at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday.

The duo finished the 72 regulation holes at 20-under-par 260, Snedeker carding a four-under 66 and Gomez, who won his first PGA Tour title at last year's FedEx St. Jude Classic, signing off with a scintillating 10-birdie 62. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)