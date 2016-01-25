Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
Jan 24 American Jason Dufner and Swede David Lingmerth took the CareerBuilder Challenge into a sudden-death playoff at PGA West's TPC Stadium Course in La Quinta, California on Sunday.
The duo finished the 72 regulation holes at 25-under 263.
Dufner narrowly missed a 20-foot birdie putt at the last before carding a two-under 70 and Lingmerth, who won his first PGA Tour title at last year's Memorial Tournament, carded 65. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)
