Jan 24 American Jason Dufner and Swede David Lingmerth took the CareerBuilder Challenge into a sudden-death playoff at PGA West's TPC Stadium Course in La Quinta, California on Sunday.

The duo finished the 72 regulation holes at 25-under 263.

Dufner narrowly missed a 20-foot birdie putt at the last before carding a two-under 70 and Lingmerth, who won his first PGA Tour title at last year's Memorial Tournament, carded 65. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)