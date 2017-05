June 5 Americans William McGirt and Jon Curran, each seeking a first PGA Tour victory, took the Memorial tournament into a sudden-death playoff on Sunday in Dublin, Ohio.

The duo finished the 72 regulation holes at 15-under-par 273, McGirt carding a flawless one-under 71 while Curran closed with a four-birdie 70 at Muirfield Village in the prestigious event hosted by Jack Nicklaus. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine)