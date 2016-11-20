Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
Nov 20 The RSM Classic was headed to a five-man playoff at the Seaside Resort in St Simons, Georgia on Sunday in the last regular PGA tournament of 2016.
Billy Horschel (68) and fellow American Blayne Barber (66), Camilo Villegas of Colombia (68), Canadian rookie Mackenzie Hughes (69) and Sweden's Henrik Norlander (65) were all tied on 17-under-par after the regulation 72 holes. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)
May 12 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the second round from the European Tour Portuguese Open at the par-73 course on Friday in Portimao holes played rounds -16 Matt Wallace (Britain) 12 63 -11 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 12 64 -9 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 12 68 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 6 67 Ashley Cheste