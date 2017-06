SAN DIGEO Jan 29 Kyle Stanley and Brandt Snedeker took the Farmers Insurance Open into a sudden-death playoff on Sunday after finishing the regulation 72 holes level at 16-under-par 272.

Stanley, who had briefly led by seven strokes early in the final round, triple-bogeyed the par-five last for a two-over 74 at Torrey Pines while fellow American Snedeker closed with a six-birdie 67. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Diego; Editing by Gene Cherry)