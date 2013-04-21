April 21 Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell and U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson took the RBC Heritage into a sudden-death playoff at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina on Sunday.

The pair finished the 72 regulation holes on nine-under-par 275, McDowell three-putting to bogey the last for a two-under 69 and American Simpson closing with a 71 in gusting winds at Harbour Town Golf Links. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)