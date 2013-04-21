Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
April 21 Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell and U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson took the RBC Heritage into a sudden-death playoff at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina on Sunday.
The pair finished the 72 regulation holes on nine-under-par 275, McDowell three-putting to bogey the last for a two-under 69 and American Simpson closing with a 71 in gusting winds at Harbour Town Golf Links. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.