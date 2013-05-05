NEW YORK May 5 David Lynn of Britain and PGA Tour rookie Derek Ernst finished tied in regulation and headed into a sudden-death playoff in the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday.

Lynn and Ernst both shot final rounds of two-under-par 70 to finish 72 holes in eight under par on a wet, chilly day that brought the golfers out early in the morning in hopes of beating stormy weather forecast for later in the day.

Phil Mickelson, the overnight co-leader, also stood at eight-under with two holes to play but bogeyed the par-three 17th hole to fall back.

