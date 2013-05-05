Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
NEW YORK May 5 David Lynn of Britain and PGA Tour rookie Derek Ernst finished tied in regulation and headed into a sudden-death playoff in the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday.
Lynn and Ernst both shot final rounds of two-under-par 70 to finish 72 holes in eight under par on a wet, chilly day that brought the golfers out early in the morning in hopes of beating stormy weather forecast for later in the day.
Phil Mickelson, the overnight co-leader, also stood at eight-under with two holes to play but bogeyed the par-three 17th hole to fall back.
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York,; Editing by Gene Cherry)
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.