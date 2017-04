Oct 26 Zimbabwe's Brendon de Jonge and Americans Will MacKenzie and Robert Streb took the $5.6 million McGladrey Classic into a sudden-death playoff at Sea Island in Georgia on Sunday.

The trio finished the 72 regulation holes on 14-under-par 266, de Jonge closing with a five-under 65 on the Seaside Course, MacKenzie carding a 68 and Streb firing a best-of-the-day 63. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)