Golf-Ariya wins sibling battle, Wie advances
May 5 (The Sports Xchange) - Little sister beat her big sister, while Michelle Wie advanced in the Lorena Ochoa Match Play tournament on Friday in Mexico City.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida May 10 Americans Rickie Fowler and Kevin Kisner and Spain's Sergio Garcia are headed to a three-hole aggregate playoff at the Players Championship on Sunday.
The trio finished regulation at 12-under-276 at TPC Sawgrass with 2008 champion Garcia and Kisner both failing to make birdie putts on the 18th green that would have won the championship. (Editing by Gene Cherry)
* Irishman Power, American Hurley clubhouse leaders (Adds quotes, details)