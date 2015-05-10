PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida May 10 Americans Rickie Fowler and Kevin Kisner and Spain's Sergio Garcia are headed to a three-hole aggregate playoff at the Players Championship on Sunday.

The trio finished regulation at 12-under-276 at TPC Sawgrass with 2008 champion Garcia and Kisner both failing to make birdie putts on the 18th green that would have won the championship. (Editing by Gene Cherry)