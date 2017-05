Feb 7 American Rickie Fowler and Japanese Hideki Matsuyama headed to a sudden-death playoff after finishing the regulation 72 holes locked together at the Phoenix Open on Sunday.

Matsuyama finished birdie-birdie, knocking in a 17-foot putt at the last at the TPC Scottsdale, before Fowler forced the playoff by calmly sinking a 10-footer.

They finished at 14-under 270, two strokes clear of American Harris English. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)