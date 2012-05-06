(Updates with win)
May 6 Rickie Fowler won the Wells Fargo
championship with a birdie on the first hole of a sudden-death
playoff against fellow-American D.A. Points and Briton Rory
McIlroy at Quail Hollow on Sunday.
Fowler, 23, sank a four-footer for birdie at the 18th hole
to claim his first PGA Tour victory.
Fowler, U.S. Open champion McIlroy and Points had tied after
the regulation 72 holes at 14-under-par 274.
Despite losing out in the playoff, the finish ensured
McIlroy of reclaiming the number one world ranking.
(Reporting By Larry Fine in New York, editing by Alison Wildey)