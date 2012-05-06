(Updates with win)

May 6 Rickie Fowler won the Wells Fargo championship with a birdie on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against fellow-American D.A. Points and Briton Rory McIlroy at Quail Hollow on Sunday.

Fowler, 23, sank a four-footer for birdie at the 18th hole to claim his first PGA Tour victory.

Fowler, U.S. Open champion McIlroy and Points had tied after the regulation 72 holes at 14-under-par 274.

Despite losing out in the playoff, the finish ensured McIlroy of reclaiming the number one world ranking. (Reporting By Larry Fine in New York, editing by Alison Wildey)