July 14 Defending champion Zach Johnson, 19-year-old Jordan Spieth and Canadian David Hearn headed to a sudden-death playoff at the John Deere Classic after finishing 72 holes tied at 19-under-par 265 in Silvis, Illinois on Sunday.

Spieth holed out from a greenside bunker on the 72nd hole to complete a six-under 65, before fellow American Johnson bogeyed the last to register a 68 that set up a playoff that Hearn joined by rolling in a four-footer for par and a 69.

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry)