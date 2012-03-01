Ian Poulter of England warms up during a practice round for the WGC Accenture Match Play Championship golf tournament in Marana, Arizona February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida Britain's Ian Poulter has pulled out of this week's Honda Classic PGA Tour event due to illness, he said on Thursday.

Poulter, who had complained of suffering from a high temperature, was due to play with compatriot Lee Westwood and Tiger Woods in the first round.

"Sorry guys never been so disappointed in pulling out of a tournament," Poulter wrote on twitter. "Never felt so rough, hope the first reserve plays well in a great group today."

Poulter will be replaced by Argentine Miguel Angel Carballo, organisers said.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ed Osmond)