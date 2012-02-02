Feb 1 Kyle Stanley never contemplated pulling out of this week's Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale even after his agonising loss at San Diego last week.

The big-hitting American led by three shots playing the last at Torrey Pines before an ugly triple-bogey eight brought him undone.

He was eventually beaten in a playoff by Brandt Snedeker but decided to stick to his original plan and play this week.

"I was going to play here this week whether I won or not," he told reporters while preparing for Thursday's opening round.

"It's been on the schedule for a while. I'm playing well, so nothing has changed and nothing is changing. I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing."

Stanley, whose late collapse was sparked when his third shot at the par-five 18th spun back into a pond guarding the front of the green, has been overwhelmed by messages of sympathy from his peers.

"It's been great," said the 24-year-old, who has yet to win on the PGA Tour. "A lot of players have had a lot of nice things to say.

Snedeker, who clinched his third PGA Tour victory, accepted that his triumph was largely overshadowed by Stanley's misfortune.

TEMPERED CONGRATULATIONS

"Everybody feels for Kyle, and I think it's probably more the story this week than me winning with the way that Kyle lost. So it's been kind of a weird thing to deal with," Snedeker said.

"But that's the great thing about the PGA Tour. As great as last week was, come Thursday morning it's not going to matter a bit. It's a new golf tournament, a new course, and I've got to get my mind ready to play."

Snedeker is making his sixth start in Phoenix at a venue he has always enjoyed.

"I love this golf course," said the 31-year-old from Nashville. "I had the lead here a couple years ago, then had a bad Sunday, and I've had a couple of top 10s but I feel like this golf course sets up really well for my game."

American world number six Webb Simpson and ninth-ranked Dustin Johnson head the field where twice champion Phil Mickelson will try to reignite his 2012 campaign after missing the cut last week.

"I don't know what happened," Mickelson said after competing in Wednesday's pro-am competition. "I'm going to put it down as something I'm going to shrug off because I know that my practice sessions have been really good.

"I hit a lot of good shots today, and bringing it from the practice sessions out on the golf course, that's my challenge right now. My putting feels terrific. I felt it was the last physical part of my game that needed some work."

American Mark Wilson defends the title he won in a playoff last year at the TPC Scottsdale after the tournament spilled into a fifth day because of frost delays. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Julian Linden)