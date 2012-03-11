March 11 American George McNeill birdied
the last three holes to surge past Japan's Ryo Ishikawa and win
his second PGA Tour title by two shots at the Puerto Rico Open
on Sunday.
The 36-year-old fired a three-under-par 69 at Trump
International Golf Club in Rio Grande to post a 16-under total
of 272.
Japanese sensation Ishikawa, seeking his first victory on
the U.S. circuit, had to settle for second place after closing
with a six-birdie 68.
American Boo Weekley (66) and Swede Henrik Stenson (71) were
a further stroke back at 13 under in a tie for third.
McNeill, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour victory as a rookie
at the 2007 Frys.com Open, held a one-stroke lead going into
Sunday's final round but trailed early finisher Ishikawa by one
with two holes to play.
"I was not aware that Ryo Ishikawa had the lead," McNeill
told reporters after mixing six birdies with three bogeys. I
knew that I needed to make a few birdies coming in, and that's
the only thing I could really control.
"After I birdied 16 and was walking up to the 17th green
after I hit my second shot is when I saw that he had the lead
with me.
"So I had about a 10-footer there, and I said: 'Well, I need
to make it.' So it was not like it was an easy cake walk, but it
was a nice way to win."
McNeill rolled in birdie putts from 25, 10 and four feet at
the 16th, 17th and the last to seal victory.
Ishikawa, a winner of 10 professional titles worldwide,
hoped to capitalise on his best PGA Tour finish.
"I made three birdies in the last four holes, and it was
great for me to be very close to the winning experience," the
20-year-old said.
"It felt like a dream sometimes. If I get the next chance
(to win), I will grab it for sure."
