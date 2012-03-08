March 8 Australia's Matt Jones and
American George McNeill shared the lead following Thursday's
first round of the Puerto Rico Open after shooting six-under par
rounds of 66.
The 21-year-old from Sydney, who after being viewed as one
of the bright hopes from Australia struggled last year, eagled
the par-five second and mixed five birdies with one bogey the
rest of the way at the Trump International.
"I had unbelievable ball striking. I think I was pin high
every hole except 17, when I wanted to be a bit short of it,
then I made good putts, had a good eagle on the first to get
started and had a great day," said Jones
"I've been making adjustments. My putting was terrible last
year and at the start of this year, and I worked hard on it last
week and finally figured it out so I feel normal like I did in
2010.
Floridian McNeill had a clean round of six birdies to ensure
he was a stroke ahead of compatriot Ben Curtis (67).
Another Australian Gavin Coles shot 69 along with Argentine
Angel Cabrera at the event which, running in the week of the
WGC-Cadillac Championship in Doral, Florida, offers a chance for
some of the lower ranked players to shine.
(Reporting by Simon Evans in Doral, Florida; Editing by Frank
Pingue)