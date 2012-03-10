March 9 Australian Matt Jones opened up a three-stroke at the Puerto Rico Open on Friday after carding a five-under-par 67 in the second round to move clear of American George McNeill.

Jones, who shared the overnight lead with McNeill, had five birdies in a flawless round for an 11-under total of 133 at the Trump International.

"I've been putting really well and chipping unbelievably well," the 21-year-old Australian told reporters.

McNeill (70) offset three bogeys with five birdies to remain in the hunt but will face pressure from Japan's Ryo Ishikawa (67) and American Todd Hamilton (69), who are both lurking a further shot back in a tie for third.

Argentine Andres Romero (67) is among a group six golfers sitting five shots off the pace. He could have joined Ishikawa and Hamilton in third if not for a bogey on his final hole, the par-four ninth. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Doral, Florida; Editing by Frank Pingue)