American Patrick Reed set a record low with regard to par for 54 holes on the PGA Tour after firing a sizzling nine-under 63 in Saturday's third round of the $5.7 million Humana Challenge at La Quinta, California.

In pursuit of his second victory on the U.S. circuit, Reed mixed eight birdies with an eagle and a lone bogey on the Nicklaus Private course at PGA West, one of three venues hosting the pro-am event, to post a 27-under total of 189.

He shot a 63 for a third successive day and eclipsed the previous mark of 25 under held jointly by fellow Americans Steve Stricker (2010 John Deere Classic), Pat Perez (2009 Bob Hope Classic) and Gay Brewer (1967 Pensacola Open).

Stricker's aggregate of 188 remains the record low total on the PGA Tour after 54 holes, his scores of 60, 66 and 62 having been carded on the par-71 layout at the TPC Deere Run.

"My putter is hot and when the putter is hot, you're going to go low, especially with how I've been putting lately and the confidence I have in my putter," Reed, 23, told Golf Channel after extending his overnight lead from two shots to seven.

"It doesn't matter how far I am (from the hole), I feel I am going to make it.

"I have played some rounds where I've felt real comfortable with my tee shots but (this week) with my iron play and my putting, it's almost like I'm in a coma."

Though delighted to set a new mark on the PGA Tour after 54 holes, Reed had longer-term objectives in mind.

"It means a lot but ... I would rather set 72-hole records and year-end records," said Reed, who clinched his maiden PGA Tour victory at last year's Wyndham Championship.

"It's always good to have 54-hole leads, especially with the one that we have right now, but we still have a lot of work to do over 18 holes tomorrow to get it done."

Reed is bidding to become only the second wire-to-wire winner at the event, fellow American Rik Massengale having achieved the feat in 1977 when the tournament was played over 90 holes.

Reed is also aiming to becoming the event's second youngest winner after Jack Nicklaus, who triumphed in 1963 aged 23 years and 13 days.

