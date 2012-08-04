Aug 3 Brazilian Alexandre Rocha moved into a
two-point lead at the Reno-Tahoe Open in Nevada after Friday's
second round of the PGA Tour's only event played under the
Modified Stableford scoring system.
The 34-year-old Rocha, searching for his maiden PGA Tour
win, produced seven birdies and an eagle, the latter worth five
points, while making three bogeys to sit on 24 at the halfway
stage.
Americans J.J Henry and John Mallinger were tied in second
place on 22 points - the former boosted by an eagle on the
par-five eighth.
That hole proved to be a turning point for the Fort
Worth-based Henry, who had opened his round with back-to-back
bogeys.
"I think I was still asleep for those first two holes in the
morning but actually I hit good drives and it was a couple of
shaky approach shots that led to two bogeys, but I knew coming
into this week that I was playing really well," Henry said.
Mallinger said he believed the scoring system was assisting
his game.
"This is a new format for me, I've never played it before
and I'm just trying to get used to getting the score out of my
mind and just playing golf. I think it's actually helped me," he
said.
Overnight leader Andres Romero of Argentina remained in the
hunt, three points behind Rocha, despite five bogeys on Friday.
Florida-based Indian Arjun Atwal was level with Romero,
after making 14 points in a second round containing nine
birdies, although a double-bogey on the third scythed three
points off his total.
Two-times major winner John Daly was five points off the
lead.
