Aug 1 American Josh Teater did not shoot the lowest score in the first round of the Reno-Tahoe Open on Thursday but finished top of the leaderboard in the PGA Tour's only event using the Modified Stableford scoring system.

Teater, who shot a six-under 66 at Reno's Montreux Golf and Country Club, holds a one point lead over compatriots James Driscoll (66) and Gary Woodland (65).

Under the scoring system, points are awarded on each hole for being under par, with birdies earning a player two points and eagles five. A bogey costs a player one point, double bogeys and worse three points. No points are won or lost with par.

While Woodland carded a lower score, Teater's round included an eagle at the par-five eighth, as well as six birdies and a pair of bogeys, adding up to 15 points.

Woodland, chasing his first top 10 finish of the season, posted five birdies on the front nine and closed with two more at 17 and 18 to finish on 14 points alongside Driscoll, who mixed eight birdies with a pair of bogeys.

Playing the back nine first, Australian Greg Chalmers also got his day off to a blazing start with five straight birdies, then picked up two more as well as a bogey to sit a point further back on 13. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford)