Aug 4 American Gary Woodland cruised to an easy win on Sunday at the Reno-Tahoe Open, the PGA Tour's only event using a modified Stableford scoring system.

Woodland, who shot a final round of three-under 69, started the day with a seven-point lead and finished nine clear of his nearest rivals, Jonathan Byrd and Andres Romero of Argentina.

Woodland compiled a total of 44 points for the tournament, where points were awarded for birdies and eagles and deducted for bogeys or worse.

The victory was Woodland's second in a PGA Tour event and sealed a place in next week's PGA Championship. He also won the Transitions Championship two years ago.

With a big overnight lead, he was never seriously challenged on the final day, even though he managed only one birdie in his first 13 holes.

He made his only bogey of the round on the par-4 17th, but picked up three birdies in the last five holes to extend his lead.

Byrd charged up the leaderboard to finish tied for second with a brilliant closing round of 64 that featured seven birdies and an eagle.

Romero (69) was unable to make up any ground on Woodland but leapfrogged Brendan Steele (72), who had been second overnight but bogeyed two of his last three holes on Sunday.

He finished fourth on 33 points, one clear of Dickie Pride and their fellow American David Mathies. (Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Peter Rutherford)