By Steve Keating
| CARMEL, Indiana, Sept 6
CARMEL, Indiana, Sept 6 First there was Tiger
Woods and Ernie (Els), then there was Tiger and Sergio (Garcia)
and Tiger and Phil (Mickelson).
Now it is Tiger and Rory (McIlroy) and it shows every of
sign of becoming one of golf's great all-time rivalries as the
young Northern Irishman and veteran American went toe-to-toe at
the BMW Championship on Thursday.
After carding birdies on their opening holes, it was clear
the massive gallery was in for a special treat on a sweltering
Thursday at Crooked Stick Golf Club as Woods and McIlroy
showcased their considerable talents.
While the third stop of the FedExCup playoff series features
an elite field of 70 golfers, the first round quickly turned
into a two-man show with Woods and McIlroy whipping the crowd
into a frenzy with a display of quality shot-making.
Some of Woods' rivalries over the years have been
manufactured but his rivalry with McIlroy has been allowed to
develop naturally, blossoming into a battle of the generations.
Now aged 36, Woods is staring at the downside of a brilliant
career. At 23, McIlroy's star is on the rise, the richly gifted
heir to Woods' throne.
"As Jack (Nicklaus) said numerous times, it was nice to be
part of the cross-generational conversations we had with Gary
(Player) and Arnold (Palmer) really," said Woods. "He was kind
of on his way out but he was part of the (Tom) Watson and (Tom)
Weiskopf and (Lee) Trevino and all those guys.
"It was nice to be a part of it, be in it for over 20 years.
"This is my 17th year out here. The guys I battled
head-to-head are early 40s if not late 40s, like Vijay (Singh)
is late 40s. This is the next generation of guys."
CHANGING OF THE GUARD
While Woods can see golf's future, he is not yet ready to
acknowledge a changing of the guard is taking place and even a
quick glance at the rankings backs him up.
McIlroy and Woods are the only two players to have won three
PGA Tour events this season and the American remains confident
that Nicklaus' career record of 18 majors is within his reach.
But the golfing world is also predicting greatness for the
mop-topped Northern Irishman and if McIlroy can live up to those
lofty expectations, their rivalry could yet develop into one for
the ages.
McIlroy has always offered Woods respect, but he has never
been in awe. While many have crumbled in Woods' presence,
McIlroy has never shown any fear.
It was certainly a mutual admiration society on Thursday as
Woods and McIlroy, playing together in a tournament for the
second time in three weeks, heaped praise on each other.
The rivalry has developed to the point that it seems to
bring out the best in both men, McIlroy carding an
eight-under-par 64 to grab a share of the first-round lead while
Woods was just one shot back after returning a 65.
"He's a nice kid, he really is," gushed Woods. "It's fun to
play with him and he's just an amazing talent.
"You watch him swing the club and watch him putt and play,
he doesn't have a lot of weaknesses.
"You can see that in the next decade or so as he really
matures and understands some of the nuances of the game, he's
only going to get better."
(Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)