May 30, 2014; Dublin, OH, USA; Justin Rose hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports.

Justin Rose's honesty cost him a chance to play the weekend at the Memorial Tournament after a self-called penalty on Friday left him one stroke outside the cutline.

Rose, who will defend his U.S. Open title in two weeks, struck the ball twice while chipping out of the rough at the par-three 12th at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The Englishman dropped his club as soon as he realized his ball made contact with the club during his follow-through.

Television replays proved inconclusive, but Rose docked himself one stroke anyway, rendering birdies at the final two holes of little use.

He shot 72 for a one-over 145, missing the cut by a stroke.

Earlier this month, Rose was the subject of an usual ruling at the Players Championship. He was originally penalized two strokes because his ball moved very slightly just off the back of the 18th green after he had placed his wedge behind it.

However, the penalty was rescinded the next day as officials subsequently decided the ball did not move enough to be visible to the naked eye, but only through a close-up television replay.

Fellow European Rory McIlroy also called a penalty stroke on himself for a double-hit on Friday.

McIlroy's incident occurred during a bunker shot at the 15th hole. The first round leader went on to shoot 78 to fall nine strokes behind halfway pacesetter Paul Casey.

(Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)