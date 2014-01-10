Jan 10 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose will delay the start of his 2014 campaign by at least a few weeks because of a shoulder injury, his manager said on Friday.

The Englishman, who won his first major title in last year's U.S. Open, has mild tendinitis in his right shoulder and has already pulled out of two events later this month which had been on his initial schedule.

The 33-year-old will not play in either the European Tour's Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship next week or the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open outside San Diego the following week.

"Doctor's reports are positive, but with rest and rehab as the only means of recovery, he will be forced to delay his start to the 2014 calendar season," Rose's management company, Excel Sports, said in a statement.

Asked by Reuters when Rose could be expected to launch his 2014 campaign, his manager Mark Steinberg replied: "Looking like some time in February."

Globe trotting Rose, a six-time winner on the European Tour, had a late finish to his 2013 campaign as he competed in events in China, Turkey, Dubai and South Africa during November and December, finishing no worse than joint 10th. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Julian Linden)