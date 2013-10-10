Oct 10 The tournament schedule for the 2013-14 PGA Tour: Oct. 10-13 Frys.com Open, San Martin, California Oct. 17-20 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Las Vegas, Nevada Oct. 24-27 CIMB Classic GOLF, Kuala Lumpur Oct. 31-Nov. 3 WGC-HSBC Champions, Shanghai, China Nov. 7-10 The McGladrey Classic, St. Simons Island, Georgia Nov. 14-17 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico Jan. 3-6 Hyundai Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Hawaii Jan. 9-12 Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii Jan. 16-19 Humana Challenge, La Quinta, California Jan. 23-26 Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego, California Jan. 30-Feb. 2 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Azona Feb. 6-9 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, California Feb. 13-16 Northern Trust Open, Pacific Palisades, California Feb. 19-23 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Arizona Feb. 27-Mar. 2 Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Mar. 6-9 WGC-Cadillac Championship, Miami, Florida Mar. 6-9 Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico Mar. 13-16 Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Florida Mar. 20-23 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Florida Mar. 27-30 Valero Texas Open, San Antonio, Texas Apr. 3-6 Shell Houston Open, Houston, Texas Apr. 10-13 Masters, Augusta, Georgia Apr. 17-20 RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Apr. 24-27 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Avondale, Louisiana May 1-4 Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, North Carolina May 8-11 Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 15-18 Byron Nelson Championship, Irving, Texas May 22-25 Crowne Plaza Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas May 29-June 1 Memorial tournament, Dublin, Ohio June 5-8 FedEx St. Jude Classic, Memphis, Tennessee June 12-15 U.S. Open, Pinehurst, North Carolina June 19-22 Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Connecticut June 26-29 AT&T National, Bethesda, Maryland July 3-6 The Greenbrier Classic, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia July 10-13 John Deere Classic, Silvis, Illinois July 17-20 British Open, Hoylake, England July 24-27 Canadian Open, Ile-Bizard, Quebec July 31-Aug. 3 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Akron, Ohio July 31-Aug. 3 Reno-Tahoe Open, Reno, Nevada Aug. 7-10 PGA Championship, Louisville, Kentucky Aug. 14-17 Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina Aug. 21-24 The Barclays, Paramus, New Jersey Aug. 29-Sept. 1 Deutsche Bank Championship, Norton, Massachusetts Sep. 4-7 BMW Championship, Cherry Hills Village, Colorado Sep. 11-14 Tour Championship, Atlanta, Georgia (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)