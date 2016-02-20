Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Northern Trust Open at the par-71 course on Saturday in Pacific Palisades, California -12 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 66 68 67 -11 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 68 66 68 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 68 64 70 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 66 67 69 -10 Adam Scott (Australia) 68 68 67 K.J. Choi (Korea) 69 67 67 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 67 69 67 Marc Leishman (Australia) 68 67 68 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 68 69 66 -9 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 67 68 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 68 66 70 -8 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 70 69 66 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 70 67 68 -7 Justin Rose (Britain) 69 68 69 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 71 66 69 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 69 68 69 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 71 68 67 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 67 69 70 -6 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 63 74 70 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 68 72 67 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 69 69 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 71 70 66 Jon Curran (U.S.) 71 67 69 Martin Laird (Britain) 68 70 69 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 68 68 71 -5 Harris English (U.S.) 68 70 70 Scott Brown (U.S.) 71 69 68 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 74 68 66 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 72 66 70 Anirban Lahiri (India) 72 67 69 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 67 70 71 Ben Martin (U.S.) 73 68 67 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 70 72 66 -4 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 70 71 68 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 71 68 70 David Toms (U.S.) 70 72 67 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 71 68 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 68 68 73 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 69 69 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 70 70 -3 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 69 71 70 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 72 69 69 William McGirt (U.S.) 70 69 71 Nick Taylor (Canada) 70 68 72 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 69 72 69 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 73 69 68 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 70 72 68 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 69 71 70 Chad Collins (U.S.) 73 68 69 -2 Ben Crane (U.S.) 67 74 70 Luke Donald (Britain) 68 72 71 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 70 69 72 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 71 70 70 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 72 68 71 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 70 70 71 Luke List (U.S.) 66 70 75 Ernie Els (South Africa) 74 67 70 -1 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 68 72 72 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 70 69 73 Charlie Danielson (U.S.) 67 72 73 Brian Harman (U.S.) 70 72 70 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 69 73 70 0 Cameron Smith (Australia) 72 70 71 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 69 73 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 75 67 71 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 71 71 71 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 72 71 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 71 73 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 71 71 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 68 72 73 Paul Casey (Britain) 73 69 71 1 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 70 69 75 Rhein Gibson (Australia) 72 70 72 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 70 71 73 2 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 71 71 73 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 75 73 3 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 72 68 76