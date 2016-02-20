Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Northern Trust Open at the par-71 course on Saturday in Pacific Palisades, California -12 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 66 68 67 -11 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 68 66 68 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 68 64 70 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 66 67 69 -10 Adam Scott (Australia) 68 68 67 K.J. Choi (Korea) 69 67 67 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 67 69 67 Marc Leishman (Australia) 68 67 68 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 68 69 66 -9 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 67 68 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 68 66 70 -8 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 70 69 66 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 70 67 68 -7 Justin Rose (Britain) 69 68 69 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 71 66 69 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 69 68 69 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 71 68 67 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 67 69 70 -6 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 63 74 70 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 68 72 67 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 69 69 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 71 70 66 Jon Curran (U.S.) 71 67 69 Martin Laird (Britain) 68 70 69 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 68 68 71 -5 Harris English (U.S.) 68 70 70 Scott Brown (U.S.) 71 69 68 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 74 68 66 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 72 66 70 Anirban Lahiri (India) 72 67 69 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 67 70 71 Ben Martin (U.S.) 73 68 67 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 70 72 66 -4 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 70 71 68 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 71 68 70 David Toms (U.S.) 70 72 67 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 71 68 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 68 68 73 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 69 69 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 70 70 -3 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 69 71 70 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 72 69 69 William McGirt (U.S.) 70 69 71 Nick Taylor (Canada) 70 68 72 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 69 72 69 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 73 69 68 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 70 72 68 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 69 71 70 Chad Collins (U.S.) 73 68 69 -2 Ben Crane (U.S.) 67 74 70 Luke Donald (Britain) 68 72 71 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 70 69 72 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 71 70 70 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 72 68 71 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 70 70 71 Luke List (U.S.) 66 70 75 Ernie Els (South Africa) 74 67 70 -1 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 68 72 72 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 70 69 73 Charlie Danielson (U.S.) 67 72 73 Brian Harman (U.S.) 70 72 70 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 69 73 70 0 Cameron Smith (Australia) 72 70 71 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 69 73 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 75 67 71 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 71 71 71 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 72 71 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 71 73 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 71 71 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 68 72 73 Paul Casey (Britain) 73 69 71 1 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 70 69 75 Rhein Gibson (Australia) 72 70 72 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 70 71 73 2 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 71 71 73 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 75 73 3 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 72 68 76
May 12 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the second round from the European Tour Portuguese Open at the par-73 course on Friday in Portimao holes played rounds -16 Matt Wallace (Britain) 12 63 -11 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 12 64 -9 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 12 68 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 6 67 Ashley Cheste