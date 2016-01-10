Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at the par-73 course on Saturday in Kapalua, Hawaii -24 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 66 64 65 -19 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 69 68 63 -18 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 65 69 67 -15 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 67 72 65 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 68 66 70 -14 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 69 65 71 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 69 67 69 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 70 71 64 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 67 69 -13 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 67 68 71 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 71 66 69 -11 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 68 70 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 71 71 66 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 73 67 68 -9 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 69 68 73 Bill Haas (U.S.) 71 69 70 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 70 69 71 -8 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 70 71 70 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 67 76 68 -7 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 71 69 72 Jason Day (Australia) 70 73 69 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 72 69 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 70 73 69 -6 Alex Cejka (Germany) 72 72 69 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 75 68 70 -5 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 71 73 70 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 75 69 70 -3 Matt Every (U.S.) 70 68 78 -2 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 75 70 72 -1 Davis Love III (U.S.) 75 72 71 5 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 77 74 73 7 James Hahn (U.S.) 76 76 74