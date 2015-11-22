Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour RSM Classic on Sunday in Sea Island, Georgia -22 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 65 67 64 64 -16 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 66 65 68 67 -15 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 67 68 65 67 -13 Jon Curran (U.S.) 67 70 66 66 -12 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 65 67 71 67 -11 Russell Henley (U.S.) 66 72 68 65 Alex Cejka (Germany) 67 67 67 70 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 64 72 66 69 -10 David Hearn (Canada) 64 72 67 69 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 66 70 69 67 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 67 70 66 69 John Huh (U.S.) 69 69 68 66 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 66 71 68 67 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 70 67 68 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 66 71 67 68 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 68 67 68 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 64 74 68 66 -9 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 68 69 69 67 Jim Herman (U.S.) 66 69 67 71 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 70 68 68 67 Scott Brown (U.S.) 67 72 65 69 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 72 66 71 64 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 68 71 69 65 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 66 72 67 68 -8 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 72 67 66 69 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 68 71 69 66 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 68 67 68 71 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 65 70 70 69 Harris English (U.S.) 68 71 66 69 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 68 72 66 68 Robert Streb (U.S.) 70 66 69 69 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 67 69 69 -7 Cameron Percy (Australia) 67 69 69 70 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 70 67 67 71 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 68 72 69 66 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 67 70 68 70 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 65 72 70 68 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 68 70 66 71 Bill Haas (U.S.) 67 71 71 66 Davis Love III (U.S.) 70 70 69 66 Scott Langley (U.S.) 70 69 69 67 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 66 67 71 71 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 66 71 70 68 -6 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 71 65 71 69 Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 67 67 72 70 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 67 71 68 70 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 68 70 71 67 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 68 69 69 70 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 70 69 67 70 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 71 67 71 67 Rob Oppenheim (U.S.) 65 71 69 71 -5 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 68 70 71 68 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 69 70 67 71 K.J. Choi (Korea) 68 71 69 69 Michael Kim (U.S.) 67 67 70 73 Lucas Lee (Brazil) 71 69 69 68 Tim Herron (U.S.) 69 70 66 72 -4 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 71 71 69 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 66 73 67 72 Rhein Gibson (Australia) 71 69 68 70 D.A. Points (U.S.) 69 71 65 73 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 69 71 69 69 -3 Matt Atkins (U.S.) 70 69 67 73 Steve Marino (U.S.) 68 70 71 70 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 67 70 68 74 Jason Gore (U.S.) 65 69 73 72 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 66 73 69 71 -2 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 68 71 68 73 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 66 74 69 71 -1 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 71 69 69 72 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 67 73 68 73 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 67 70 71 73 0 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 68 70 68 76 2 Mark Hensby (Australia) 68 69 71 76