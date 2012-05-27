May 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Colonial Invitational at the par-70 course in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday 268 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 64 67 65 72 269 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 65 64 66 74 273 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 66 67 73 67 274 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 69 69 68 68 275 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 71 69 70 65 Harris English (U.S.) 65 70 73 67 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 68 68 70 69 John Huh (U.S.) 70 66 69 70 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 68 67 70 70 277 Ben Crane (U.S.) 70 71 68 68 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 72 68 67 70 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 73 67 66 71 278 Kevin Na (U.S.) 70 71 71 66 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 66 73 71 68 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 65 72 72 69 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 73 67 69 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 69 70 69 70 David Hearn (Canada) 71 72 65 70 279 Tim Clark (South Africa) 70 69 71 69 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 70 70 70 69 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 70 71 69 69 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 67 74 68 70 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 71 67 68 73 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 65 69 69 76 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 69 64 71 75 280 Martin Flores (U.S.) 68 73 70 69 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 70 69 71 70 Ken Duke (U.S.) 68 75 66 71 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 72 69 67 72 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 69 70 74 281 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 72 64 75 70 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 70 69 72 70 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 72 71 68 70 Greg Owen (Britain) 69 68 71 73 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 73 69 66 73 Corey Pavin (U.S.) 71 70 67 73 282 John Senden (Australia) 69 71 72 70 J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 72 70 69 71 Kang Sung-Hoon (South Korea) 70 69 69 74 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 69 71 68 74 283 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 68 69 75 71 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 67 75 70 71 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 71 71 69 72 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 67 74 68 74 John Daly (U.S.) 70 69 70 74 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 70 67 70 76 284 Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 66 74 73 71 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 71 71 71 71 John Mallinger (U.S.) 71 72 70 71 Will Claxton (U.S.) 72 69 71 72 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 70 69 72 73 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 69 71 71 73 Blake Adams (U.S.) 69 72 70 73 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 70 69 70 75 285 Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 71 70 72 David Mathis (U.S.) 71 67 71 76 286 Kris Blanks (U.S.) 73 69 73 71 Marc Leishman (Australia) 72 68 74 72 Josh Teater (U.S.) 70 71 72 73 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 70 70 71 75 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 72 70 69 75 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 71 71 64 80 287 William McGirt (U.S.) 70 71 73 73 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 71 70 73 73 Pat Perez (U.S.) 69 74 70 74 288 Andres Romero (Argentina) 66 71 78 73 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 71 71 72 74 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 75 68 70 75 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 71 67 72 78 289 Gary Christian (Britain) 70 73 72 74 George McNeill (U.S.) 72 69 72 76 290 Nick Watney (U.S.) 71 71 72 76 (Editing by Ed Osmond)